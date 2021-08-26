Sikkim Marathon Team To Participate In 24-Hrs Stadium Run Held In Mumbai

NET Web Desk

A 5-member marathon team from Sikkim will be participating in 24-hours Stadium Run to be held in Mumbai on August 28-29.

Led by Marathon Man Amar Subba, the team is all prepared to participate in the 6th Edition of Mumbai 24-Hour Run.

Organized by NEB Sports, the Stadium Run will be flagged off at Wings Sports Centre, Reclamation, Bandra West, Mumbai.

“I have taken 10 years to reach this stage. Feel well prepared after running up to Yoksum and Khechuperi, West Sikkim on the hilly roads, said Amar Subba.

Subba will be participating in the 24-hour run while his student Shiva Hang Limboo will participate in a 100–km trial run while Pritam Rai, Dhan Kumar Mangar and Jatin Chettri are taking part in a 12-hour stadium run.

He has further thanked the Sikkim CM, PS Golay for his support.

Besides, the Marathon Man’s poster has also been put up in the stadium by NEB Sports. “Display of his life size poster in NEB Stadium, Mumbai is a matter of pride for Sikkimese,” – asserted Rinzing Wangyal Choppel, SKM Sports Wing Incharge.

Stadium Runs are specially curated for seasoned runners and fitness enthusiasts.

It’s a track provided for pro runners who are looking at bettering their mileage and timing.

Stadium Runs also offer programmes such as Team Relays for Corporates and Running Groups who make this a part of their training and fitness plans, in a way to encourage and motivate their runners.

These are fully supported by the Organisers with respect to hydration, refreshments, apparels, finisher medals and certificates.

Such runs not only help aspiring Marathoners progress to become Ultra Runners, but also double up as Qualifiers for International Ultra Races.