South Tripura Flash Floods: One Dead, Two Injured

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Heavy rains caused a flood situation in Belonia in the South Tripura district. Paddy fields, roads, houses, government offices, schools were inundated, but the water began to recede by Wednesday evening.

However, a young man died, while two minors sustained serious injuries in the Jharjhari area. After reviewing the situation, the administration has opened three relief camps where 4 members of a family have taken shelter.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased and also assured all possible assistance to the flood victims. Narayan Bhowmik died in his sleep after the house collapsed in the Das Para area of Belonia North Sonaichhari.

There has been incessant rain in different areas of the South district since Tuesday night inundates large swathes of land.

Upon receiving the news, fire and emergency personnel rushed to the spot, and with the help of local youths, they were able to retrieve the body in a rescue effort of nearly two hours. Firefighters took his body to Belonia Hospital for autopsy.

Belonia sub-divisional magistrate Manik Lal Das said the family of the deceased had been given Rs 10,000 in cash and Rs 10,000 DBT for assistance.

On the other hand, three houses collapsed in the Jharjhari area. In it, Rafiq Miah’s two sons Russell Miah (12) and Rahim Miah (11) went inside the house. They were rescued with the help of local people.

Residents claim that such floods have occurred in Belonia after many years. In the morning, the water of the Muhuri River was seen close to the danger mark.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said in a tweet that he was monitoring the situation in coordination with the local administration.

He also said the Tripura government would extend all possible assistance to the victims of natural disasters. Belonia MLA Arun Chandra Bhowmik said many people were stuck in their homes due to heavy rains. The administration has distributed cooked food to 282 such people.

According to the Belonia sub-division magistrate, water has started going out from different areas. Work is also underway to assess the damage. He said all assistance would be given by the administration to those affected by the heavy rains.