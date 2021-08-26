Tensions Continue To Brew At Assam Meghalaya Border

– Gargee Nandi, Shillong, Meghalaya

For some time now Assam-Meghalaya border tensions have been brewing in Umlaper at Ri-Bhoi and Karbi Anglong. According to reports, another scuffle broke out between police personnel and civilians of Meghalaya and Assam at Umlaper after the incidents of August 26 and 27.

Umlaper is a border village claimed by both Assam and Meghalaya was in a tense situation for two days in a row on Wednesday.

This happened when residents of Umlaper Village got into a squabble with the members of HYC Hynniewtrep youth council who had visited the area.

About 200 people from Meghalaya had gheraoed the temporary Assam police camp at Umlaper on Tuesday morning to protest the alleged assault of three Khasi youths on Monday evening. A temporary check post was vandalised.

“There was a confrontation between the police officers. The people who came from Meghalaya were later forced to retreat. The situation is peaceful now but we will be monitoring things to prevent any such recurrence,” said the police

a group of 100 people from Meghalaya came with a police team from Mawlasnai outpost to the border village, referred to as Umlapher in Assam

“There was a tense situation for some time after the people entered Umlapher from a route about 20 km from the interstate border. The in-charge of Ulukonchi police outpost intervened and prevented them from proceeding further,said the police