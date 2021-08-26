Tripura government Still To Implement HC Order On SSA Teachers

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Six months after the High Court of Tripura ordered to regularise the Samagra Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) teachers, the state government is yet to implement Honb’le Court’s Directions.

A case was filed in the Tripura High Court on behalf of the teachers on the issue of regularisation of SSA teachers. Hearing on the plea, the High Court directed the Tripura government to regularize all education teachers by August 22.

“A delegation of the teachers then met Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath on August 20 and requested him to regularise them following the High Court verdict. The then education minister assured us that the issue of SSA teachers would be discussed at the cabinet meeting on August 24,” SSA teachers leader Bhastab Debbarma said.

However, the teachers’ on the 24th of August 2021 found out that the cabinet had not discussed the regularization of SSA education teachers.

“Disappointed, SSA teachers are returning home. We will not remain silent as long as we are being regularized and the movement will continue,” said Bastab Debabarma.

He also asked the Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath to make it clear if the teachers would be regularised or not.

Earlier in March, education minister Ratan Lal Nath said that the High Court has ordered to give regular pay scales to all SSA teachers. However, there will be no compromise on the question of teaching qualifications.