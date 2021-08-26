Union FM Sitharaman To Reach Tripura On August 27

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

The Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is arriving on a two-day visit to Tripura on August 27 to inaugurate projects of nearly Rs 151 crore in the state.

Her scheduled of August 18 to attend the Maharaja Bir Bikram 113th birth anniversary was postponed due to the Afghanistan Crisis.

The union minister will hold meetings with the state government and review Emergency Assistance Projects (EAP) at the state guest house followed by a visit to Mohanpur for reviewing project sites.

Later, in the afternoon, the union finance minister will inaugurate a total of 11 projects worth Rs 151 crore on August 27.

Among them are 132 KV sub-station at Mohanpur worth Rs 38.03 crore, constructed under North Eastern Region Power System Improvement Project (NERPSIP) funded by World Bank; inauguration of 80,000 Functional Household Tap Connections worth Rs 66 crore provided under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) along with 132 Drinking Water Supply Schemes; seven projects implemented under RIDF/SPA Project cost Rs 65 crore and the inauguration of three Surface Water Treatment plants at Rampur, Pragati and Badharghat, funded by ADB under North East Region Urban Development Project (NERUDP) Project worth Rs 20 crore.

On August 28, Sitharaman will visit the Mata Tripura Sundari at Udaipur in Gomati. On her way back to Agartala, the senior leader will visit Dasarath Deb Memorial School Ground at Killa village council and interact with the Women Self-Help Groups.

In the afternoon, the finance minister will depart from Maharaja Bir Bikram airport to Guwahati and then to Delhi on the same day.