Vincent Pala Appointed President Of Meghalaya Congress

Gargee Nandy, Shillong, Meghlaya

Vincent Pala the former Union Minister has been nominated as the new President of Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee MPCC by Congress President Sonia Gandhi with immediate effect on the 25th of August 2021.

Vincent Pala succeeds Dr. Celestine Lyngdoh and heads the Meghalaya unit of Congress.

The decision was formally announced by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, to which Pala replied, “I am willing to take any responsibility the party gives me.”

The party president has also appointed Ampareen Lyngdoh, Marthon Sangma, and James Lyngdoh as working presidents of the MPCC while relieving Ampareen from the post of AICC secretary in-charge of Mizoram.

The contributions of outgoing MPCC president Dr. Celestine Lyngdoh were also appreciated by the party.

Ampareen Lyngdoh said it is the first step taken by the party to prepare for the 2023 Assembly elections regarding the appointment of Vincent Pala as the new President of the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress.

Ampareen also added, “We work as a team, and will take it forward from here.”