Assam Nagaland CMs Meet In Guwahati

On Friday, August 27, the Assam CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma held a political-level meeting with Nagaland CM, Neiphiu Rio to discuss on various party affairs of the pre-poll alliance partners.

The Nagaland CM was accompanied by the state Agriculture Minister, G Kaito Aye; Public Health Engineering Minister, Jacob Zhimoni & Advisor to Prison, Printing & Stationary, H Haying.

Both the Chief Ministers has confirmed about the following, through their Twitter platforms.

“Held a meeting with Hon’ble CM of Nagaland Shri @Neiphiu_Rio along with his Cabinet colleagues G Kaito Aye, Jacob Zhimoni & H Haying. Discussed several issues of mutual interest between the two states. Besides, we also discussed various political matters concerning our alliance.” – tweeted by the Assam CM.

Besides, the Nagaland CM has also shared about the same. “Had a political level meeting with @himantabiswa, Chief Minister of Assam along with my colleagues @KaitoAye, @jacob_zhimomi and H. Haying. Discussed on various party affairs of the the pre-poll alliance partners.” – tweeted by the Nagaland CM.