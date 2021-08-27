Drug-Trafficking Network Busted : Security Forces Apprehend Manipur-Based Linkman

NET Web Desk

Recently, in a major development against drug menace, the security forces have busted a inter-state narcotics racket, holding its grip in Manipur and Assam.

Through a joint operation of the Manipur and Guwahati Police, the cops have apprehended a significant linkman of a Manipur-based drug trafficking network, trying to expand it’s network in Guwahati.

Conducted in the Moirang area of Bishnupur District of Manipur, considered a sensitive region of upholding the Law & Order.

Identified as Shabir Ahamad, aged 29 yrs, the accused is a resident of Kwakta, Bishnupur district, Manipur.

The accused has been apprehended in connection with Basistha PS Case No 1533/21 u/s 21(C)/29 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

It relates to earlier seizure of a large quantity of heroin and a truck as well as the arrest of 2 accused in Guwahati on 19-08-21.

Furthermore, preliminary questioning has revealed valuable information about the related drug trafficking networks.

Investigation on the same is under process to unearth further linkages and detailed information.