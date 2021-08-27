Ganesan Sworn-In As 17th Governor of Manipur

NET Web Desk

On Friday, August 27, La Ganesan, the senior BJP leader sworn in as the 17th Governor of Manipur.

Chief Justice of Manipur High Court (HC), P.V. Sanjay Kumar also administered the oath of office at a simple function at the Raj Bhavan.

Besides, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, ministers, police, civil service and paramilitary personnel were present on the occasion.

“Attended the Swearing-in ceremony of Hon’ble Governor Shri La Ganesan at Raj Bhavan, Imphal. Known for his patriotism, honesty, simplicity and excellent oratory, Manipur is privileged to have Shri. La Ganesan as the 17th Governor of Manipur.” – tweeted the CM.

Attended the Swearing-in ceremony of Hon’ble Governor Shri La Ganesan at Raj Bhavan, Imphal. Known for his patriotism, honesty, simplicity and excellent oratory, Manipur is privileged to have Shri. La Ganesan as the 17th Governor of Manipur. pic.twitter.com/pzpbjNtUq6 — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) August 27, 2021

The number of invitees were reduced in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

With deep roots in RSS, which he was part of from 1967-91, Ganesan had joined the BJP in Tamil Nadu in 1991 as General Secretary.

He remained in that post until 2003, before being elevated as BJP national vice president.

Ganesan came back to Tamil Nadu for serving as the party’s president of state unit. He served the party in that post for three years.