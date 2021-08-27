Manipur : Security Forces Seize Heroin Worth Rs 19 Crore, 3 Held

NET Web Desk

Recently, in a major development against drug menace, the security forces have successfully apprehended 3 individuals, along with large contraband of heroine from their possession.

Through a major joint operation between the Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police and Government Railway Police have arrested three people from a train at New Jalpaiguri Railway station.

The security forces have retrieved heroin worth Rs 19 crore from their possession, stated by an official.

“The Special Task Force and Government Railway Police raided a compartment of Dibrugarh-New Delhi Special Rajdhani and arrested three people, all residents of Manipur and seized 3.8 kg heroin from their possession,” – stated by a release issued by the Special Task Force.

The value of the seized heroin in the international market is Rs 19 crore, it added.

Furthermore, the release asserted that a case has been registered against all the three apprehended, and it’s investigation and under process.