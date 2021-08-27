Mawlai Citizens Organise Signature Campaign For Suspension of Cops

– Gargee Nandy, Meghalaya, Shillong

To demand the immediate suspension of the DGP, R Chandra Nathan, SP East Jaintia Hills, Jagpal Singh Dhanoa, and SP traffic Shailendra Bamania, family members of former HNLC general secretary Chesterfield Thangkhiew took part in the signature campaign organised by ‘Ka Sur ki Nong Mawlai’ (The voice of Mawlai people) at Mawlai stand bus on Friday 27th of August 2021.

People from all walks of life participated in the signature giving their inscription. The signature campaign was organised to protest against the delay in suspending the top police officials who were responsible for the alleged “fake encounter “ of Chesterfield Thangkhiew on 13th August 2021.

A candle march in the evening will be held following by the signature campaign near the residence of the dead HNLC leader.