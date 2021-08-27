Meghalaya Power Minister Inaugurates Cryogenic Oxygen Plant At West Garo Hills District

NET Web Desk

On Friday, August 27, the Meghalaya Power Minister, James Sangma inaugurated the Cryogenic Oxygen Plant at Jengjal in West Garo Hills.

This oxygen plant will help to overcome the shortage of medical oxygen supply throughout the region.

Besides, this oxygen plant will cater to the much-needed oxygen supply of Garo Hills as well as parts of neighbouring West Khasi Hills.

The Education Minister further expressed his humblest gratitude to CM Conrad K Sangma for his constant unwavering support.

“Happy to have inaugurated the Cryogenic Oxygen Plant at Jengjal, in the presence of Shri Grahambell A Sangma, MDC, Jengjal, Shri @gaitanomosca, DC, #WestGaroHills amongst others. This will cater to the much-needed oxygen supply of Garo Hills as well as parts of #WestKhasiHills.” – tweeted by James Sangma.

He has also thanked the entire team who were involved in working hard to complete the setup and installation of the Plant without which this would not have been a possibility.

The CM has also shared about the news through his Twitter handle. “Hon’ble Power Minister, Sh. @JamesSangma1 inaugurated the Cryogenic Oxygen Plant at Jengjal today. The Plant will cater to the medical oxygen needs of the Garo Hills region and parts of West Khasi Hills district.” – tweeted by the Meghalaya CM.