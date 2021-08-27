Meghalaya To Open For Fully COVID-19 Vaccinated Tourists From September 1

NET Web Desk

Meghalaya is all set to resume tourism sector in the state from September 1, thereby relaxing COVID-19 protocols for visitors.

Announced by Meghalaya CM, Conrad Sangma, only fully vaccinated tourists will be allowed to visit the state.

Besides, negative COVID-19 test reports is mandatory.

Tests should be conducted 72 hours before arrival in the state, and it will be mandatory for those who received the first dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya Government also decided to resume physical classes in colleges from September 1.

Schools in urban areas may be allowed to reopen for students of classes 9 to 12.

However, all schools in rural areas may also be allowed to reopen for students of classes 6 to 12.

The Meghalaya CM has also shared the news through his Twitter handle. “Govt. has decided to reopen all Colleges in #Meghalaya from Sept. 1st. For Schools in Urban areas, Cl 1-5 may have online classes, Cl 6-8 may have school visits & Cl 9-12 may be opened. For Schools in Rural areas, Cl 1-5 may have school visits & Cl 6-12 may be opened” – tweeted the CM.