Nagaland: Horticulture Department Distributes Seeds Of Winter Vegetables

– NET Web Desk

Advisor, Horticulture and Border Affairs, Mhathung Yanthan, flagged off the distribution of winter seeds under MIDH 2021-22 and NEC 2020-21 on 26th August 2021 at the Directorate of Horticulture, Kohima. It was distributed to villages as part of post-pandemic economic recovery activities.

Speaking as the special guest, Yanthan appreciated the department for timely procurement of winter vegetable seeds who have gone an extra mile in procuring seeds although there were no sanctions, in anticipation of sanctions the department purchased seeds on credit to assured that the seeds reached the farmers on time.

He said that Nagas have learned great lessons during the pandemic, to produce enough for ourselves and enough for marketable surplus so that we get economic returns. Given this the Chief Minister has taken the initiative and this program has been conceptualised, he stated.

He said that Nagaland has enough surplus production but no proper market or proper post-harvest technology and no market channelizing. Farmers have to be encouraged to do farming in a real business venture and consider themselves as an entrepreneur, for which the department has to extend their service effectively to the farmers. He also called upon the department and farmers to take advantage of the Air cargo facility which is now available for all. Yanthan further urged the people to take the opportunity of the potential scope and facilities that different departments, agencies are providing.

Agriculture Production Commissioner, Y Kikheto Sema, IAS, in his introductory remark acknowledged the department for working tirelessly for the farming community at the time of pandemic and arranging the winter seeds in advance for the farmers covering 170 villages. The ACP also requested the farmers to preserve the seeds for future use.