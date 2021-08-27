Nagaland : Local Residents Execute Road Restoration In Mokokchung

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Nagaland local citizens of Pump house, Salangtem ward, with the sponsorship of community and well-wishers commenced the repairing and black topping of a road stretch leading to Dilong ward, Mokokchung town.

While speaking about the developmental works, the residents who has been assisting in avenue restoration works, stated that street works would be executed a few meters beyond their ward into Dilong ward, which was about 200.11 metre.

Furthermore, a resident and daily wage earner, Aokumzuk Imchen, stated the assistance as a noble effort. He asserted that leaders in-charge of the street restoration works continued with the repair, and especially no such obligatory contribution was demanded from the households.