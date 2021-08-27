Siang river Flooding Affects Normal Life; People Voluntarily Build Embankments

Tanu Bulo, Arunachal Pradesh

Heavy downpour since last few weeks, has resulted in the mighty Siang river taking a monstrous form. Flood along with flood-induced erosion is affecting villages like Borguli, Seram, Namsing, and Sigar under East Siang district. As per reports, the raging river has already engulfed several houses and agricultural fields.

The river has crossed the danger level mark, informed EE WRD Pasighat, Er. Gonong Pertin.

Consequently, the East Siang district administration has issued a red alert to people in the adjoining areas and has ordered them to not venture into the river for fishing and driftwood collection.

The surge in the water level of Siang during monsoon is not new, but this year it has surpassed all previous records.

Meanwhile, the local populace has swiftly swung into action to mitigate the flood. Each male member of a household has voluntarily come up to provide their helping hands. Womenfolk too are assisting them. They are placing stone boulders as river embankments to prevent flooding and soil erosion.