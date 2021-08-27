Sikkim : Agriculture Minister Distributes Farming Tokens To Beneficiaries

NET Web Desk

On Friday, August 27, an awareness-cum-token distribution programme was organized by the Agriculture, Horticulture and Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department.

Held at Mangalbaria Haat Ghar under Rinchenpong Constituency, West Sikkim, the Agriculture Minister, Lok Nath Sharma handed over various tokens including 40 nos. of power tiller, 20 quail HDPE pipe, eight knapsack sprayer, pulverizer, spices grinder, chaff cutter, garden tools, power Sprayer under Agriculture Department and power tiller, grinding machine, spray machine, greenhouse plastic (UV Film), mulching plastic, under Horticulture Department.

Similarly, the farmer also received tokens of sheep farming, goat farming and chaff cutter under the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department and Intensive Fish Farming and Trout Farming under the Directorate of Fisheries.

The Minister, through his address highlighted the importance of various token handed over to the beneficiaries.

He also urged them to realize its importance for further strengthening the source of livelihood.

Sharma informed that there is a sharp increase in terms of production of milk, post the launching of financial incentives of Rs.8 per litre of milk in the state.

Owing to the increase of production to sixty thousand litres per day, the Milk Union Units are also in need to increase their storage capacity, he added.

He also elaborated the objectives of financial incentives under Mukhya Mantri Krishi Atmanirbhar Yojana and Mukhya Mantri Pashudhan Samridhi Yojana.

Further, he informed that state government has already allocated funds of Rs 5 crores and three crores, respectively, for the first phase.

While, the state government is fully committed to enhance the amount parallel to the increase in several beneficiaries.

Sharma also threw light on the notified financial amount and the detailed process of verifying the products by identified agencies including Self Help Groups (SHGs), FPOs, VLW Centre, Cooperatives SIMFED, DACS etc.

He stressed all concerned to sensitize the public and generate massive awareness on these schemes and urged people to enhance the range of products to receive maximum financial incentives.

Besides, Sharma also stated that vision of a self-reliant state can be achieved through Agriculture, Horticulture and Livestock Farming sector and urged the farming community to increase production and productivity.

He also elaborated the vision of the state government under the leadership of the CM Prem Singh Tamang to uplift every section of society and the state as a whole.