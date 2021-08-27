Sikkim Cricket Board Announces Names Of U-19 Women Team For Conditioning Camp

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Sikkim Cricket Association (SICA) has announced the names of 23 players in Under-19 (U-19) Women Team for the Conditioning Camp.

The match will commence with effect from September 1 to September 12, 2021.

According to a notification issued by the Association, all the players have been requested to report at SICA Ground, Rangpo on August 31, 2021 before 3 PM.

Signed by Tshewang Lama, Secretary of SICA, the notification further urged all players to produce 72 hours negative RTPCR report, prior to joining the camp.

Meanwhile, the names of these 23 players include – Pranita Chhetri, Niranjana Ramudamu, Soniya Gurung, Pratiksha Gurung, Samayita Roy Prodhan, Nandika Kumari, Younish Gurung, Nandita Das, Deeya Gurung, Akariti Sharma, Tenzing Chuden Gurung, Thundamit Lepcha, Sabita Luitel, Leezamit Lepcha, Reshma Gurung, Dikcha Gurung, Diva Jyoti Majhi, Pretika Chhetri, Yudinmit Lepcha, Nur Pandi Lepcha, Sashi Rai, Sonam Lamu Bhutia, and Safalta Limboo.

The main focus of the Association is to advance the game of cricket in Sikkim through Sportsmanship, leadership, discipline and hard work.

It stresses the goal to provide the opportunity, environment and facilities to all the players.