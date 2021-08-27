Sikkim : DC South Inspects NHPC Stage-III Hydro Electric Power Project

NET Web Desk

Recently, the District Collector (South) inspected National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Stage III HEP (Hydro Electric Power) Project at Legship to assess the guidelines for public safety measures.

These measures have been adopted by the PSU (Public Sector Unit) as stipulated by the High Court of Sikkim.

He was accompanied by Sub Divisional Magistrate (Ravangla), Deputy Director (Land Revenue & Disaster Management, Ravangla), and District Project Officer (South), Revenue Surveyor.

Besides, other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. These include – General Manager (NHPC Stage III) and Officers of NHPC, Legship.

The DC South along with his team at the outset inspected the alternate road connecting Dam site with Kewzing.

This region is presently utilized by residents of Tashiding to travel to Ravangla and Legship.

The team then inspected Old PWD Road at Nardang ward that connected Legship – Tashiding.

Later, it inspected the Dam Site and Power House to assess the measures adopted for public safety.

The locations inspected were Spillways, Control Room, Dam Structure, River Surge area, Power House etc.

Following the inspection, necessary directions were given to enhance the public safety measures in the HEP.