Special Vaccination Drive For School Teachers In Itanagar

Tanu Bulo, Arunachal Pradesh

The Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) has kick-started a special vaccination drive against Covid-19 for all the school teachers and staff, government as well as private.

The special drive will continue from 27 August to 4 September 2021.

The decision was taken after a virtual meeting was convened by Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) DC Talo Potom yesterday on 26 August which was attended by ICR DMO Mandip Perme, DDSE Mallo Yam Gollo, EAC (Education) Lod Takkar, heads of government, and private schools and the Arunachal Private Schools’ Association.

The special drive is seen as a bid to reopen schools for offline classes. Earlier, in a virtual meeting convened on 9 August by the State’s education department, the members had recommended the state’s health department to reopen schools for offline classes. The virtual meeting was attended by DDSEs of an entire district of Arunachal Pradesh.