Tripura Government To Place MSP On 69 Indigenous Handloom Products, Says CM

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 27, 2021: Recently, the Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb announced that state government will soon approve the Minimum Support Price (MSP) in 69 indigenous and handloom products.

Deb asserted the following while addressing the inaugural ceremony of 24*7 healthcare service at Hezamara primary health centre located 28 kilometres away from Agartala city.

“We have got Centre’s approval for selling broom sticks at the minimum support price. In Tripura, these products are mainly produced by tribal community women and the move has brought smiles on the faces of many. Now, we are trying to convince the Centre to get approval on 69 such products so that the indigenous dominated belts see money flowing into it.” – Deb stated.

Although, he did not reveal the details of the commodities but mentioned about products such as – Cashew nuts, bamboo based products, among others.

Launching a scathing attack against the previous government, he stated that previous government just believed in shedding crocodile’s tears in the name of farmers and daily wage labourers, without taking any attempts to socially uplift such classes. “They are the ones who have exploited the working class more than anyone,” added the CM.

Highlighting the achievements in the paddy procurement drive, Deb said, “Previously the farmers used to get Rs. 10 to 12 for each kg of paddy which has now jumped to Rs. 19.40 per kg. The farmers of Tripura never imagined that this will happen here”.

Besides, the BJP-led government was working with priority to develop infrastructure and services through decentralization of health services in the state. Multiple plans are being implemented for the overall development of the citizens of all parts of the state. Work is underway with the target of delivering purified drinking water to every household by December 2022.

Sampati Debbarma has donated land for this primary settlement. The CM greeted him on the stage.

Furthermore, he has also handed over e-cards and other health assistance of Ayushman Bharat project to beneficiaries, and visited various hospital departments.

He added that, Hejamara Primary Health Center’s Health and Wellness Center will also provide 12 essential services through the introduction of 24-hour health services.

In this 10-bedded hospital under Hejamara block, the citizens of 6 sub-health centers and 7 ADC villages will attain 24-hrs health services.

Among others present on the occasion were MLA Brishketu Debbarma, MDC Rabindra Debbarma, West Tripura District Magistrate and Collector Debapriya Bardhan, Director of Family Welfare and Preventive medicine Dr Radha Debbarma and others.