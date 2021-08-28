Assam Police Arrests Six Drug Peddlers In Guwahati

– NET Web Desk

Conducting operations across Guwahati Assam Police has apprehended six alleged drug traffickers in Guwahati over the last two days. A large cache of psychotropic substances and illegal Indian Made Foreign Liquor has been seized in separate operations in the city.

According to a PTI report, four of the drug peddlers, all in their twenties were apprehended from Pub Sarania in the middle of the Guwahati city.

According to reports, 2.79 gm heroin packed in 28 vials, two air rifles and seven mobile phones were found in their possession.

“The recovered material was seized as per procedure and a case under NDPS Act registered,” the PTI report quoted an Assam police spokesperson.

On Friday 28th of August, a woman was apprehended with 14 plastic vials of brown sugar at Gorchuk, Guwahati.

A lady from Aizawl Mizoram was apprehended with meth tablets from a hotel in Bhangagarh near GMCH.

Huge quantities of illegal Indian Made Foreign Liquor was recovered from Betkuchi and Basistha in the city.