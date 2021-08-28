Assam : Tourism Minister Flags Off VistaDome Tourist Special Train between Guwahati & Haflong

NET Web Desk

On Saturday, August 28, the Minister of Tourism, Assam, Bimal Bora has flagged off the Vista dome Tourist Special Train between Guwahati-Haflong section.

Considered as an initiative to promote tourism and cultural heritage of the Northeast, this train service will boost the tourism sector of Assam.

The news has been shared by Bimal Bora, and Northeast Frontier Railway through their respective Twitter handles.

Assam's tourism potential is unlimited and the route between Guwahati & New Haflong has many scenic views, showcasing Assam's natural beauty. With it's state-of-the-art features, the Vistadome coaches has the potential to further boost the state's tourism prospects.

This special Vistadome train service between Guwahati and New Haflong will initially run two days a week – on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

It will have stoppage points at Manderdisa and Maibong stations.

The train will depart from Guwahati at 6:35 AM and reach New Haflong at 11:55 AM, covering a distance of 269 kms through the North Cachar Hill region.

During the return journey, the train will leave New Haflong at 5 PM to reach Guwahati at 10:45 PM.

The tourist train will have a Vistadome coach, two air-conditioned chair cars and two non-a/c chair cars, apart from a luggage car and a power coach.

Besides, its coaches will have large glass windows and glass roofs to provide a 360-degree view of the open sky, mountains, tunnels, bridges, hills and lush green forests to the tourists.

It will also have observation lounges for the purpose of site seeing.

Smt. Queen Oja, Hon'ble MP, Shri Debolal Gorlosa CEM of the NCHAC, Shri Anshul Gupta, GM/NFR, and other senior Railway and State Govt officials were present. This initiative by NFR to boost the tourism sector of Assam is expected to be very well patronized

The rotational seats of the coach are designed to provide added comfort to the passengers.

Furthermore, on Thursday, August 26, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) have also announced the introduction of Vistadome tourist special train services in another popular route – New Jalpaiguri-Alipurduar Junction in West Bengal.

These scenic route will pass through the foot of the Darjeeling Himalayas at Sivok, crossing the Teesta river, the tea gardens of Bagrakot, Oodlabari and Dalgaon to name a few and the dense forests at Chalsa, Madarihat and Raja Bhat Khawa.