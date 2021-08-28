BJP National Leaders To Arrive In Tripura on August 30

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

In a bid to boost up the organisational strength of BJP in Tripura, three top BJP leaders are arriving at Agartala on August 30 next to hold marathon organizational programs in the state.

BJP’s North East organizing general secretary Ajay Jamwal, BJP state in-charge Vinod Sonkar and state organizing general secretary Phanindra Nath Sarma will arrive on Monday morning.

The leaders will stay in Tripura for a week and hold meetings with leaders of all levels of the party organization.

They will hold review meetings with all the branches of the ruling party, including the BJP core committee, the state committee, and the Morchas.

They will also take active steps to resolve the differences between the parties. The three leaders also have separate meetings with those with whom the distance between the parties has increased. They will talk to everyone concerned to unite the team.

According to BJP sources, they will have meetings with ministers, MLAs, and MDCs on administrative issues.

It is learned that they will make a practical assessment of the organizational and administrative situation and give advice to address the errors, deviations, and deficits.

Sources also informed that the top leadership of the state will also discuss the issue of cabinet expansion with them. They will also hold meetings on the implementation of central state projects.