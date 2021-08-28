Manipur : AH & VS Department Launches Brucella Vaccination Programme At Thoubal District

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Brucella Vaccination programme was launched at Pangantabi Mayai Leikai, Manipur.

The launching ceremony was organized under the aegis of Joint Director District Veterinary Office Thoubal, Dr RK Khogendrajit Singh.

Dr. RK Khogendrajit Singh addressed about Brucellosis in dairy cattle which is a highly contagious disease causing abortion.

He further added that Brucellosis causes birth and fetal mummification in pregnant cows and buffaloes.

The Joint Director continued that such disease have zoonotic potential affecting human beings.

It stressed on the importance of one time vaccination which provides life-time protection from Brucellosis.

For control and eradication of Brucellosis in dairy animals, Brucella vaccination of female calves of 4-8 months age group in Thoubal and Kakching district have been started from Friday, August 27 onwards, he added.

The Director of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Services, Dr Ch Nandakishore Singh; Joint Director, Dr Ng Ibotombi Singh; Deputy Director Dairy, Dr P Krishnamohon Singh; and Project Officer Integrated Cooperative Development Project (ICDP), Dr A Devendra Singh also attended the programme.

Dr Ch Nandakishore Singh highlighted many departmental schemes implemented by Veterinary Dept and Joint Director.

He explained about National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) and Livestock Health and Disease Control (LH&DC).