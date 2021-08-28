Manipur Government Upgrades 9 High Schools Into HS Schools

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Manipur Government has upgraded 9 High Schools in the State to Higher Secondary Schools with effect from the Academic Session 2021-22.

These schools include – Kason Khullen High School, Praja High School, Khonghampat High School, Kamjong High School, Urup High School, Oinam Government Girl’s High School, Siribon High School, Wabagai High School,and New Tusom Frontier High School.

An order has been issued in this regard by the Commissioner of Education, M Harekrishna.

The order came into effect with the accelerating requirement of providing admission to students to higher studies in the Government schools in Manipur.

It deals to overcome the growing uncertainty among students over inability to get admission in higher classes.

Furthermore, services of senior most lecturers in the existing schools can be utilized for the posts of Principal and Vice-Principal in these schools.

However, the services of qualified graduate teachers of the Department can also be utilized whenever the requirement arises.

This can be done through their respective Grade Pay and without any extra remuneration, added the order.

State Education Minister S. Rajen earlier announced about upgradation of Government high schools to Higher Secondary Schools ahead of 2021 academic session.