Manipur : Union MoS Road Transport Arrives In Manipur, Reviews Road Projects

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation, Retired General, Dr. VK Singh arrived for his two-day official visit to Manipur.

The Minister during his official visit to the state takes detailed review on the progress of the construction of Imphal-Moreh Road.

Inspected the progress of the construction of the Imphal-Moreh Road. pic.twitter.com/HRGuZvu4UY — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) August 28, 2021

Dr. VK Singh also met the Manipur Chief Minister, N Biren Singh during his official visit at the CM’s Bungalow before he visited BJP State Unit’s Office and met party functionaries.

The dignitaries discussed about enhancing the road and air connectivity of the state.

During the visit, the Minister also met officials of Public Works Department (PWD), and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) to discuss matters related to National Highways at Hotel Classic Grande.