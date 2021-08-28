Nagaland Government To Examine Assam-Nagaland Border Issue On September 14

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Nagaland CM, Neiphiu Rio has urged for a meeting of the Select Committee of Nagaland Assembly to be held with Assam on September 14.

This will be held to examine the Nagaland-Assam border issue, as informed by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

The meeting will be held at 10 AM in the Committee Room of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly Secretariat, Kohima.

A decade-old border issue, both Assam and Nagaland have been eagerly trying to sort out the issue.

Assam shares a boundary of 434 km with Nagaland.

Recently, the Chief Secretaries of Assam and Nagaland signed an agreement to de-escalate the tense situation prevailing at two locations in the Dessoi valley forest/Tsurangkong valley by simultaneously withdrawing security forces within the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, on Friday, August 27, the Assam CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma held a political-level meeting with Nagaland CM, Neiphiu Rio to discuss on various party affairs of the pre-poll alliance partners.