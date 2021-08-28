Nagaland : ‘Smoke Free District Headquarters Campaign’ Launched At Kohima

NET Web Desk

Recently, the launching program of “Smoke Free District Headquarters Campaign” was organized during the District Level Coordination Committee (DLCC) meeting of District Tobacco Control Cell.

Held at DC’s conference hall, Kohima, while addressing the event, Dr. C. Tetseo, Joint Director (Dental) State Nodal Officer declared two villages, Mezoma and Dzuleke as ‘Tobacco Free Villages’.

Reviewing the last meeting minutes, Dr. C. Tetseo suggested to install surveillance cameras to keep a check on illegal smoking at public places.

The programme was followed by discussion on various agenda on smoke-free District Headquarter campaign.

It also shared about the implementation of more activities for the campaign to sensitize on harmful effects of tobacco in the district.

Addressing the launching program, Administrator KMC, Lanusenla Longkumer stated that Smoke free campaign is to strengthen enforcement of Section 4 of COTPA 2003 which bans smoking in public places.

She suggested the members to implement more stringent enforcement to identify illegal smoking places such as restaurants, offices and other public places for a smoke free city.

The Administrator further added that to make Kohima a tobacco-free city, it will require not only involvement of government agencies but also cooperation from villages, NGO’s, Police and every individual.

Meanwhile, the program was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Kohima, Gregory Thejawelie and District Nodal Officer (NTCP).

Dr. Arenla Walling highlighted the activities of District Tobacco Control Cell to the members.