Nagaland : Women Weavers Launches ‘Li Cheh Kro Weavers Producer Company’

NET Web Desk

Recently, women from several villages of Nagaland has come together to form Li Cheh Kro Weavers Producer Company Limited, an initiative to boost the textile production in the state.

A first-of-its-kind project, the word, ‘Li Cheh’ has been derived from Khezha dialect.

‘Li Cheh’ means creativity from the core or the soul, wherein ‘Kro’ means ‘a collective or a group of people coming together’.

The Producer Organization has been owned by artisans from several villages namely – Chizami, Thetsumi, Enhulumi, Mesulumi, Sumi.

This organization will bring weavers together from different villages, to collectively engage in creative pursuit towards a successful, self-reliant business enterprise.

Supported by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), this organization will focus on the nurturing of organization during the upcoming 3 years.