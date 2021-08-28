Nirmala Sitharaman Announces 1300 Crores For Tripura’s Indigenous

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday assured that a project worth Rs 1300 crore will get clearance from the Ministry of Finance within a span of seven to ten days for sustainable and infrastructure development of the indigenous people of Tripura.

She also said that the Ministry of Finance gave clearance for two more projects worth Rs 21 crore for the widening of state highways and installation of digital technologies in Agartala Smart City.

Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday inaugurated 11 projects worth Rs 151 crore at Mohanpur, 25 KMs away from Agartala city in presence of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, Education minister Ratanlal Nath, and others.

Addressing at the inaugural ceremony, Sitharaman applauded the overall development and progress of people under the leadership of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and his government in the past three years. No area is far away from Delhi. Accordingly, Tripura CM is not leaving any stone unturned to reach the facilities and benefits to the last house and last man of the society across the state, she said.

Sitharaman said “The Ministry of Finance on Friday gave clearance of two projects worth Rs 21 crore comprising of Rs 14.15 crore for the widening of state highways and Rs 7.4 crore for installation of digital technologies in Agartala under Smart Cities Mission. The work procedure of both the projects will start shortly”.

Apart from this, Sitharaman also said that the Ministry of Finance will give clearance of a project worth Rs 1300 crore for the indigenous people of Tripura for their sustainable and infrastructural development.

Speaking at the programme, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said “Every development and progress witnessing by the people of Tripura is only due to ‘double engine’ government in both centre and state. Previously, various governments ruled in Tripura and they always kept on playing an old cassette of no funding was made by the central government. But now, ‘double engine’ government nourishes the path of development in every sphere of the society irrespective of any political colour.”

Later in the evening, she also met with a freedom fighter Girendra Banik in the Badharghat assembly constituency here in Agartala.

Earlier, Deputy CM Dev Varma welcomed union Finance minister Sitharaman at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport on Friday morning. From there, she went straight to State Guest House which is about 10 KMs away from Airport, and chaired a meeting with the officials of the state government. She also reviewed the progress in Externally Aided Projects (EAPs) of Tripura.

In the meeting, Tripura CM, Deputy CM, Chief Secretary Kumar Alok, officials, and secretaries of all departments were present. An elaborate presentation was displayed before the union minister.

The government also placed a proposal to the central government through the union Finance minister seeking support for Tripura’s development. These are- In the next two years, the state government needs to recruit 7059 employees to replace the retirees which required 1050 crore of Annual Expenditure. Institution of National Importance for Health Care should be established i.e., AIIMS and for this 1060 crore is required. Rs 2632 crore requested for providing Dearness Allowances to state government employees.

Following this meeting, Sitharaman left for Mohanpur sub-division in West Tripura district to inaugurate 11 projects and on the way, she visited COVID Vaccination Center and JICA office at Gandhigram and attended a programme of TSECL at Mohanpur.