Sikkim CM Flags Off Electronic Vehicle & Charging Station

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Sikkim Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang-Golay flagged off the first Electric vehicle in Sikkim.

During the event, the Sikkim CM has also launched the electronic vehicle charging station.

The event was organized in the presence of Power & Labour Department Minister, Mingma Norbu Sherpa and other officials at Mintokgang.

According to the Sikkim CM, this vehicle will be utilised as a pool vehicle by the Power department.

It has been considered as a great initiative to promote sustainable modes of transport in the state.

“This is a way forward to further green policy as the electric car would reduce air pollution, reduce petrol consumption with many other advantages. In course of time state is expecting to purchase more such vehicles,” – informed by the chief minister.

The CM joining the rest of the country in the electric vehicle revolution, shared about the following through his official Twitter handle.

“I flagged off the first Electric vehicle in Sikkim and also launched the electronic vehicle charging station in the presence of Hon’ble Minister Shri M. N Sherpa and officials at Mintokgang. The vehicle will be utilised as a pool vehicle by the Power department and is a great initiative to promote sustainable modes of transport in the state.” – captioned the FB post.