Sikkim : Eminent Nepali Author, S.D Dhakal Wins Sahitya Akademi Award 2020

NET Web Desk

Recently, Shankar Deo Dhakal, the eminent Nepali writer has been conferred with the Sahitya Akademi Award 2020 in Nepali, for his enormous contribution into the language.

Approved by Dr. Chandrashekhar Kambar, President, Sahitya Akademi, the renowned writer has been conferred with the award for ‘Kirayako Kokh’.

S.D. Dhakal with the recognition has become the first person from Sikkim to win two Sahitya Akademi Awards. Earlier, Dhakal has also bagged the Bal Sahitya Akademi Award in 2016.

The book has been selected on the basis of recommendations made by the Jury, comprising three members in accordance with the rules and procedure laid down for the purpose, as informed by a press release.

Selected on the basis of majority votes, recommendations for selection of the novel were given by three Jury members. These names include – Yuvraj Kafley, Dr. Shanti Chettri, and Prem Pradhan.

The award carries an engraved copper- plaque and a cheque of Rs 1,00,00 and will be presented at a special function to be held at a later date.

The other shortlisted books nominated by the Award were – ‘Aadhatapara Thetna’ authored by Gyan Bahadur Chhetry; ‘Akhyan Khon’ authored by Arjun Pradhan; ‘Anoutho Samjhouta’ authored by Hasta Nechali; ‘Chyatiyeka Prishthaharu’ authored by Kalusing Ranapaheli; ‘Ghazal Anjali’ authored by Dilman Rai ‘Chot’; ‘Junjastai Gham’ authored by Sanjay Bista; ‘Manavtako Shabdakosh’ authored by K.B. Nepali; ‘Usha Aniruddha’ authored by Chabilal Upadhyaya.

The Sikkim CM, Prem Singh Tamang-Golay has also extended his heartiest wishes to the writer for achieving the feat.

“I extend my heartiest wishes to Shri S.D Dhakal for being conferred with the Sahitya Akademi award, 2020 in Nepali. He previously won the Bal Sahitya Akademi award in 2016 and now becomes the 1st person from Sikkim to win 2 #SahityaAkademi awards.” – tweeted by the CM.