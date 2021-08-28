Sikkim Lady Selected For Supermodel International 2021

NET Web Desk

Sikkim lady, Miss Prerna Bhusal has been nominated as the finalist of Supermodel International 2021. A perfect example of beauty with brains, Prerna has achieved innumerable feats, listed through her spanning career.

Born to Jiwan Kumar Bhusal and Sunita Bhusal of Bordang, residents of Sikkim, Prerna can truly be considered as an achiever from all aspects.

A passionate rider, Prerna has been the State Topper for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) during her Class-XII examinations. She has attained the recognition of gold medalist for B.Com (Hons) Examination.

Besides, all Prerna has also achieved the feat of ‘Special Gold medalist’ from the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI).

She is an National Cadet Corps (NCC) certificate holder with Grade A.

Being a model, Prerna has already worked in notable projects. She have also been the Miss Sikkim finalist, 2019.

Currently, undergoing Diploma in Nutrition and Health Education, Prerna is also preparing for Civil Service Examination. She is among the few participants been selected amongst across the nation.