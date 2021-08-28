Union MoS Meenakshi Lekhi Reaches Sikkim For 3-Day Official Visit

NET Web Desk

On Saturday, August 28, the Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi arrived at Bagdogra airport, Siliguri, West Bengal.

The Minister of State, Meenakshi Lekhi is on a three-day official visit to Sikkim where she will be visiting various significant places located in the state.

She has been accompanied by Deputy Secretary to the Minister of State (MoS), Siddharth Malik.

On her arrival at Bagdogra Airport, the Minister of State was received by Regional Passport Officer, Bibhudi Bhushan, Under Secretary Protocol, Home Department, Ms. Zomden Lachungpa (Liaison Officer), officials from Home Department, Siliguri and IPR Department.