BJP Registers Its Presence In TIPRA Motha’s Twitter Poll

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

TIPRA Motha chairman and elected MDC Pradyot Kishore Deb Barman on Sunday conducted an opinion poll on Twitter asking netizens who would win the elections in 2023.

In his first tweet, the latter had mentioned about the ruling BJP-IPFT, TMC, CPIM and TIPRA Motha.

However, in his second tweet, he blamed the BJP IT cell for manipulating the poll using the audience, as TIPRA Motha was nowhere among the top three choices.

In his tweet at 7.06 PM on Sunday, Deb Barman mentioned “So hello, IT cells who will win the elections in Tripura in a head-to-head contest? Keeping TIPRA out because we do have an IT cell”. Options were displayed for BJP or CPIM or TMC.

Till 8.30 PM, BJP was leading with 71 percent votes in the tweet opinion poll followed by 23 percent votes of TMC and 6 percent votes in favour of CPIM. Till 10 PM, though the percentage declined by a few numbers, still, BJP is leading with 66 percent votes followed by TMC with 27 percent votes and CPIM with 6 percent.

In the last three hours, it is seen that the Twitter users are supporting BJP in Tripura while the main opposition CPIM are eliminated with a low number of votes in the opinion poll and Trinamool Congress is gaining the platform as the prime opponent of the saffron party in Tripura.