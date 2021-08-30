Manipur: Jiribam District Achieves ‘100% Vaccination tag’

– NET Web Desk

Nearly seven months ago when Covid-19 vaccination began during February in Jiribam district, covering healthcare and frontline workers, which was later administered to persons over the age of 18, Jiribam district as of August 29, has becomes the first district in Manipur to administer the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to all its eligible population.

Jiribam has had the exception also of becoming the first Jakuradhor Gram Panchayat in the state to achieve 100% vaccination on August 3.

In attaining 100% vaccinated tag district in Manipur, besides Covid-19 patients and ill persons, Jiribam now has a total of 27,429 persons have been administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine which is beyond the 27,392 population, as per the 2021 electoral roll record, sources said.

(The story was originally published in Ukhrul Times)