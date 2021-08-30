Manipur : Locals Protest Incomplete Erection Of Senapati-Phaibung Road

NET Web Desk

Recently, the villagers adjacent to Senapati-Phaibung road has staged a sit-in protest against the long-neglected construction work of the passage.

These villagers has organised a mass rally expressing their grief for the failure to complete the road construction even after 18 years.

They expressed their resentment on the same, by chanting with slogans, ‘please don’t leave Senapati-Phaibung road as orphan’, ‘please visit Senapati-Phaibung road, 18 years but not completed’, ‘please revive Senapati-Phaibung road’, ‘Do not neglect Senapati-Phaibung road’.

The mass rally was held in a number of villages including – Tingsong Khullen, Tingsong Khunou, Ngamju, Khongdei Khuman, Khongdei Shimphung and Khongdei Ngawar.

Villagers across the region have expressed their anger against the State Government for not paying any attention to the sufferings of these residents under Senapati district.

They raised questions on the late erection of the stretch, thereby stating that 18 years is quite enough to complete the road.

The villagers have also urged the State Government to complete the long cherished dream-road which will benefit more than 20 villages and thousands of people.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ex-ADC 19-Lakhamai DCC, Benjamin Tao has also written a letter to CM N. Biren Singh, and to Minister PWD, Panchayati Raj, I & PR, Thongam Biswajit Singh to intervene the matter.

The letter further stated that Senapati-Phaibung road (128.9km) to CL 9 specification was entrusted to BRO/25 BREF by Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Ministry.

This project was implemented under the Non-Lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR) scheme with funding shares of 90% by the Central Government and 10% by the State Government.

Construction for the following was started in 2002, while even after 18 years the work could not be completed due to non release of funds by the State Government (its share).

It stated that Senapati-Phaibung road has been running for the past 18 years without any repairs other than minor repairs.

These repairs were done by few ADC members in collaboration with the villagers till date.

Tao also stated that Senapati-Phaibung road which commences from NH-2 at TNK Senapati village.

It is the only road that connects southern Lepaona villages and Chilivai villages, thereby adjoining 18 villages.

According to Sangai Express report, this stretch is one of the most neglected zones of eastern Senapati district, the border of Senapati-Ukhrul districts along the Iril River.

He also urged the authority concerned to intervene and complete the construction as soon as possible.