Manipur : Two Abducted Drivers From Assam Rescued In Manipur

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Police Commandos have rescued two abducted drivers from Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

These two drivers were abducted from Kangpokpi district of Manipur.

A total of three drivers were kidnapped from Kangpokpi district along NH 2 by armed miscreants for extorting a massive ransom.

Police reports further informed that armed militants threatened all these drivers with dire consequences, if the truck owners refuse to pay the ransom.

Although, one of these drivers was set free on the understanding that a ransom of Rs. 50 lakh would be brought from the truck owners at Karbi Anglong.

However, after been set free, the driver lodged a complaint with the Assam police.

Later, the Manipur security forces came to know about the kidnappings when their Assam counterparts sent them a message.

On Sunday, a police team rushed to the area where the kidnapping had taken place.

But these armed militants fled away, leaving behind the two drivers. Till now, no such arrest has been made in this connection.