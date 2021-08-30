Nagaland : NBSE Informs Schools To Organize ‘Shikshak Parv 2021’ From September 2021

NET Web Desk

Commemorating the 75th year of Independence Day – Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, recently, the Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) has directed all schools of the state to organize ‘Shikshak Parv 2021’ from September 7-17.

These events will be a series of webinars/discussions through virtual mode.

It will be conducted under the theme “Quality and Sustainable Schools : Learning from Schools in India”. A one-day inaugural on conclave on September 7 will be followed by webinars, discussions, presentations, etc. till September 17.

Here, all the educational practitioners from various schools across the nation have been invited to share their experiences, learning and the roadmap.

Instead of the inaugural conclave topics, other topics under the Shikshak Parv 2021 include : ‘Promoting Quality and Sustainable Schools’; ‘Foundational Literacy and Numeracy: A Pre-requisite to learning and ECCE; ‘Culture of Innovation in our Schools’; ‘Nurturing Inclusive Classrooms’; ‘Innovative Pedagogy to Promote Enjoyable and Engaging Learning’; ‘Technology in Education NDEAR’; ‘Transforming the System of Assessment : Holistic Progress Card’; ‘Stimulating Indian Knowledge System, Arts and Culture’; ‘Reimagining Vocational Education and Skill Building’.

All the Heads of Institutions registered under the NBSE, Kohima have been requested to attend or nominate a teacher to participate in the aforementioned webinar/discussion.

These events are meant for both Government and Private Schools, as mentioned in the release.

However, the activities as mentioned in the release will be divided into three sections, named : Activity ‘A’; Activity ‘B’; and Activity ‘C’, to be conducted by the schools from September to November, 2021.

Activity ‘A’ will be conducted from Classes VIII to XII from September 1-25. Essay/Poem writing/Drawing competition will be organized under the theme “People who gave us the 75th year of India’s Independence”.

Activity ‘B’ will be conducted from Classes X-XII from October 1-25. It will include – Reading Comprehension Challenge. In this activity, schools may conduct writing activities in about 300 words on topics which are related to the Indian Freedom Struggle. These topics may include the participation of North East India in the Indian Freedom Movement.

However, Activity ‘C’ will include only participants from Class XII. It will incorporate of activities such as – Essay/Poem writing/Drawing competition on the students view on the vision about India till the year 2047.

A Certificate of Merit will be given to the best 3 entries in each activity for each district.

After the conduct of activities, schools are to screen the entries submitted by the students and mail only the best 1 entry in Word format from each school to [email protected]

The board has also informed all schools to write the name of student, class and school clearly as any incomplete entry will be rejected.

Meanwhile, all the Heads of Registered Institutions are requested to take up the activities with the students from Class VIII to XII as per their category.

Besides, NBSE urged that students should be encouraged to actively participate in the activities.