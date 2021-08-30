Northeast Today’s Editor-In Chief & Managing Director Recognised As Media Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020-21

– NET Web Desk

28th of August 2021 turned out to be a grand day for the ‘Northeast Today’ family when its Editor-in-chief & MD Shri Tseten Chombay was recognised as the Media Entrepreneur Of The Year in a ceremony held in Guwahati.

The award was given under Utkrisht, The Assam Assam Excellence Award 2021 hosted by TV News Channel News 18 Network.

The Assam Excellence Award appreciating Shri Chombay’s “stewardship in guiding and positioning Media as a strong pillar of democracy and a vibrant position,” was handed over by Minister For Transport, Industry & Commerce, Assam, Shri Chandra Mohan Patowary.

Northeast Today was co-founded by him back in the year 2011 when he realised that the issues of the Northeast were both under and unrepresented in the national media discourse. Since then it has kept on highlighting the hidden and pertinent issues to the public. Starting only in the print format it has been able to register one of the strongest digital footprints in the Northeast.

Only recently on the 15th of August, he was conferred Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card In Arunachal Pradesh making him the only civilian from the Northeast to receive the honour for 2021.