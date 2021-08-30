Sikkim Government Will Set-Up Archery Academy To Honour Tarundeep Rai

Recently, on the occasion of National Sports Day event, the Sikkim CM, Prem Singh Tamang-Golay has announced the setting-up of an Archery Academy, to honour the Olympian, Tarundeep Rai.

The decision has been taken to recognize his immense contribution in the field of sports and being an inspiration to all youngsters across Sikkim and the nation.

Sikkim Government has also awarded a cash incentive of Rs 5 lakh to the archer.

To be named ‘Tarundeep Rai Archery Academy Sikkim’, the CM has directed the sports department to immediately start the preliminary work with due consultation from Tarundeep Rai.

“On the occasion of #RashtriyaKhelDivas, I announced that the state government will set up an archery academy in honour of our decorated sports personality @tarundeepraii

which will be named after him.” – tweeted by the CM.

On the occasion of #RashtriyaKhelDivas, I announced that the state government will set up an archery academy in honour of our decorated sports personality @tarundeepraii which will be named after him. pic.twitter.com/MRZlw4F87e — Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) (@PSTamangGolay) August 29, 2021

Besides, Golay and the sports department has also awarded cash incentives to 23 other sportspersons.

These sportsperson include – boxing coach Sandhya Gurung, following the success of bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain.

Gurung was awarded a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh.

Tarundeep Rai made his international debut at aged 19 in the 2003 Asian Archery Championships in Myanmar.

He is the recipient of the Arjuna Award and Padma Shri – India’s fourth-highest civilian honour.

An archer from Namchi, Sikkim, Rai has earned a berth for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. The archer has already represented the country at two Olympic Games – Athens 2004 and London 2012. But missed Beijing 2008 due to a nagging shoulder injury.

Cousin of Bhaichung Bhutia, Rai won his maiden gold medal at the 2004 Asian Grand Prix Bangkok.