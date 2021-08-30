Sikkim Olympic Association Releases 4.75 Lakh For Affiliates

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Sikkim Olympic Association organized sports celebration, thereby offering gratitude for some of the Indian legends in the field of sports.

The celebration began with lighting of ceremonial lamp and offering of khadas

on the portrait of Major Dhyanchand.

The Chief Guest, Khaling dwelt on the life of Major Dhyanchand and his contributions in the field of hockey.

He said that Major Dhyanchand was regarded as ‘Wizard’ or ‘Magician of Hockey’, thereby earning India its three Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936.

Khaling appealed the youngsters to take part in games and sports as this builds healthy and disciplined society.

It is through sports that people earn name, fame and bring laurels for the state and the country.

He highlighted on the declaration by the CM on the occasion of National Sports Day to establish Tarundeep Rai Archery Academy in Sikkim.

Besides, Kuber Bhandari, President, spoke about interventions by the government in the field of games and sports with Infrastructure development, Inter School Competitions and participation in National School games after a gap 14 years.

He also discussed about sporting activities by Panchayati Raj Institutions, talent search programmes, incentives to medal winners in north east, national and international championships, and development of club culture in the state.

The Sporting Associations now receive grants-in-aid regularly.

Meanwhile, the job reservation in sports quota has been enhanced from 2% to 5% which will motivate the youngsters to take games and sports as profession.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sikkim has produced only two Olympians so far Jaslal Pradhan, Arjuna Awardee, in Boxing; and Padma Shree and Arjuna Awardee Tarundeep Rai in Archery.

The Sikkim Olympic Association in its commitment to produce Olympians have taken two major decisions for the programme Search for Future Olympians.

These include : felicitation of Pemba Sherpa for achieving Bronze Medal in ‘Khelo India Games’ and has declared him as talent for future Olympics.

It will be sponsoring Pemba Sherpa for high skill training in weightlifting.

The Sikkim Olympic Association released Rs 4.75 lakh (four lakh seventy five thousand) only to affiliated sports Associations.

Besides, the fund will be utilised by the affiliated sports associations to identify and nurture two talents.

The event witnessed display of skills in sports disciplines – Football, Taekwondo, Wushu and Boxing.