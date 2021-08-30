Sumit Antil Bags 2nd Gold For India In Tokyo Paralympics

– NET Web Desk

He came, he threw, he bagged gold. Sumit Antil’s golden moments in Tokyo Paralympics can be expressed in these three clauses. He also smashed one record after another while bagging the second gold for India after Avni Lekhara on the same day. His gold comes in the F64 category. This is also the paralythics gold for India in the Tokyo edition.

Sumit broke the world record thrice in his five throws 66.95 meters in his 1st throw, 68.08 m in his second, and 68.55 in his final. Sumit before the accident which maimed him for life was training to be a wrestler. After losing his leg Sumit decided to take up the javelin.

SPEECHLESS 🤩 🔥 Sumit Antil sets a WR with his first 66.95m throw!

🔥 Breaks his OWN WR with his second 68.08m attempt!

🔥 Breaks it yet AGAIN in his 5th attempt with 68.55m

🔥 Wins the Men's Javelin F64 #Gold for #IND! #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #ParaAthletics pic.twitter.com/q3Nl2m1dLM — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 30, 2021

As soon as the news of Sumit winning the gold reached India thousands from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to others congratulated him over Twitter and other platforms.