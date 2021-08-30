Tokyo Paralympics Committee Takes Back Discus Thrower Vinod Kumar’s Bronze

NET Web Desk

Discus thrower Vinod Kumar lost his bronze medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympic Games after being found not ‘ineligible’ for F52 Discus medal event.

Vinod Kumar had won the bronze with an Asian record of 19.91m throw, thereby finishing third in the men’s discus throw F52 class.

But was stripped off his medal after some competitors challenged the result.

After several complaints, the discus thrower was put under review by a classification panel, which referred him ‘ineligible’ to compete in that particular category.

“Following classification Observation Assessment in competition and subsequent re-assessment by the classification panel, the panel was unable to allocate the athlete Vinod Kumar from NPC India with a sport class and the athlete was designated as Classification Not Completed (CNC).” – the organizers said in a statement.

“The athlete is therefore ineligible for the Men’s F52 Discus medal event and his results in that competition are void.” – the statement further added.

However, the bronze medal has now been awarded to Aigars Apinis of Latvia, who threw his season’s best 19.54m.