Dale Steyn Bids Adieu To Cricket

Legendary South African fast bowler Dale Steyn announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on August 31, 2021.

Steyn, who made his international debut in 2004, has represented the Proteas in 93 Tests, 125 ODIs and 47 T20Is.

Taking to his Twitter handle he wrote, “And it’s been a long December and there’s reason to believe maybe this year will be better than last. I can’t remember all the times I tried to tell myself to hold on to these moments as they pass. It’s been 20 years since training, matches, travel, wins, losses, strapped feet, jetlag, joy, and brotherhood. There are too many memories to tell. Too many faces to thank. So I left it to the experts, to sum up, my favourite band, the Counting Crows. Today I officially retire from the game I love the most. Bitter sweet but grateful. Thank you, everyone, from family to teammates, journalists to fans, it’s been an incredible journey together.”

It may be mentioned here that Steyn holds the record for the fastest bowler to 400 Test wickets (80 matches).

He bagged 439 wickets Test wickets, 196 ODI wickets and 64 wickets in T20 internationals.

He was popular as ‘Steyn Gun’ among his fans.