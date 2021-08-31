Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Directs Set-Up Of Separate Institutions For Girls

NET Web Desk

On Monday, August 30, the New Delhi-based Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has directed the setting up of separate schools and colleges for girls.

He further added that non-muslims should also refrain from giving co-education to their daughters in order to “keep them away from immorality and misbehaviour”.

Through a press statement issued by the working committee meeting of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (Maulana Arshad Madani faction), chief Arshad Madani revealed that issues related to religious and ideological confrontation, been witnessed across the country is heinous.

This cannot be countered by any weapon or technology, however, the only way to counter it is to merge new generation with higher education.

He said, “It is also a fact that Muslims did not deliberately withdraw themselves from education, because if they were not interested in education, why would they establish madrasas.”

“I would like to repeat my words once again that Muslims must equip their children with higher education at any cost. We desperately need schools and colleges in which our children, especially girls with religious identity, can get higher education in the world without any hindrance or discrimination,” the chief added.

He further appealed the influential and wealthy citizens to set up separate schools and colleges for girls in their respective areas.

“Therefore, we will also ask our non-Muslim brothers to refrain from giving co-education to their daughters to keep them away from immorality and misbehaviour, and to set up separate educational institutions for them,” he said.

Mr. Madani demanded that government should take practical action against such incidents to protect its reputation, civilisation and culture of the country.