Nagaland CM Inaugurates Langto Tea Industry In Mon District

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday, August 31, the Nagaland CM, Neiphiu Rio has inaugurated the Langto Tea Industry, Sangsa, Tizit in Mon district.

He was accompanied by Minister of Agriculture & Cooperation, Kaito Aye; and Minister of Civil Aviation, Railway & Land Resources, Prince Paiwang; and MLAs C.L. John and Yollow Konyak.

While addressing the audiences during the programme, the Nagaland CM stated that such initiatives will open more vistas for the tea industry of Nagaland.

He further informed the launch initiative will boost economic activity and generate employment.

“Inaugurated the Langto Tea Industry. I congratulate the Langto Angh family for the venture. I hope that this initiative will open more vistas for the tea industry of Nagaland, boost economic activity & generate employment. Best wishes for future endeavours.” – tweeted by the Nagaland CM.