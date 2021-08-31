Nagaland COVID-19 Data Quality Best In Nation : Stanford Study

NET Web Desk

Recently, a study conducted by Stanford University Team, incorporating of two Indian students – Abeynaya Gnanasekaran, and Varun Vasudevan.

Pursuing Ph.D. at Stanford University in the USA, the researchers through the study have showed quality or COVID-19 surveillance data from Nagaland is the best in India.

A few of the researchers from the team, led by Prof. James Zou from Stanford University have been evaluating the reporting quality of COVID-19 surveillance, and data from various states of India since May 2020.

“Reporting Quality” refers to presence/absence of a data item in the surveillance data published by the state government.

Herein, age distribution for deaths is an example of such a data item.

“Our recent findings show that the quality of surveillance data reporting from Nagaland is the best in the country. Nagaland scored highest in our metric because of high-quality granular data reporting through weekly bulletins.” – the researchers mailed the state health and family welfare department.

It further appreciated the effort from Nagaland government in making these bulletins available.

By releasing the data, and it’s interpretation along with the public health recommendations, the state government is empowering people to be proactive about their health, the researchers further added.

It has further encouraged the department in continuing to publish such high-quality bulletins.