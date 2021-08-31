Sikkim CM Meets Union Home Minister, Discusses About Enhancing Medical Seats

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday, August 31, the Sikkim CM, Prem Singh Tamang called on the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Mansukh Mandaviya in his official residence of New Delhi.

The CM informed that enhancement of medical seats (50 free seats and 30 full payment seats) is reserved for the Sikkimese students in Sikkim Manipal Institute of Medical Sciences (SMIMS).

He sought the approval of Mandaviya for the proposal before the commencement of the academic session.

The Sikkim CM also cited various correspondence from the State Government and SMIMS to the National Medical Commission (NMC) regarding the subject.

Further, he informed that SMIMS is fully prepared to meet NMC requirements at the Letter of Permission(LOP) stage.

He requested for conducting the NMC inspection for LOP at the earliest.

The Union Minister assured to look into the proposal and direct officials for the immediate inspection of SMIMS for an early resolution.